Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat NEUFC to set up Kolkata derby in final

SHILLONG: Vishal Kaith turned hero once again, pulling off two crucial saves in the penalty shootout to send Mohun Bagan Super Giant into the final of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup here on Thursday. The Mariners prevailed 4-3 on penalties against NorthEast United after the second semi-final ended 0-0 after regulation time.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will now face arch-rivals East Bengal FC in a Kolkata in the Derby final on Sunday.

Both sides struggled to establish control in midfield during the opening 20 minutes, with the wet conditions making it difficult to build sustained passing moves. As a result, both teams frequently opted for long balls over the defensive line in an attempt to create attacking opportunities.

The first shot on target came midway through the first half when Liston Colaco’s free-kick forced an excellent save from NorthEast United goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh. Moments later, Kiyan Nassiri opted to shoot from a tight angle rather than pick out his teammates inside the box, but his effort found the side-netting.

At the half-hour mark, Alaaeddine Ajaraie saw his volley narrowly miss the post after bringing down a high ball from a set-piece. With the wet conditions making it difficult for either side to play their preferred style, set-pieces became an important source of attacking opportunities, with the teams earning three corners each during this period.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the opening period, with both sides continuing to struggle to create clear-cut opportunities. NorthEast United came closest to breaking the deadlock around the hour mark when Alaaeddine Ajaraie narrowly failed to connect with a well-drilled low cross from the right flank by Abdul Rabeeh.

In the end, both teams were content to try their luck in the penalty shootout as the match ended 0-0 at the end of regulation time.

After both teams converted their first three penalties, the shootout remained finely balanced. Robin Yadav stepped up to take NorthEast United’s fourth kick but saw his effort brilliantly saved by Vishal Kaith. Jamie Maclaren then calmly converted to put Mohun Bagan ahead before Kaith produced another outstanding save to deny Parthib Gogoi, sending Mohun Bagan into the final, to face arch-rivals East Bengal in the Kolkata Derby. Agencies

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