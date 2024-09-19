English League Cup: Manchester United rout Barnsley 7-0

LONDON: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag savoured the “perfect night” after routing third-division Barnsley 7-0 in the English League Cup on Tuesday night.

It was United’s biggest margin of victory under the Dutchman, who has been in charge for more than two years.

Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen all scored two goals each in the third round match at Old Trafford, with Antony also on target.

“Not for me, but for the team, this is the perfect night. I think we could do everything that we planned to do. We won, (we are in) next round, scored some great goals, entertained the fans and we worked on our game model, so we are happy,” Ten Hag said.

The size of the victory surpassed United’s previous best under Ten Hag: 4-1 wins against Real Betis and Chelsea in his first season at the club. It was the biggest since a 9-0 win over Southampton under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021. Agencies

Also Read: Manchester United Bounces Back with 3-0 Win Over Southampton as De Ligt, Rashford, and Garnacho Shine

Also Watch: