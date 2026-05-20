Fatima Sana, Lauren Bell Lead Charge as ICC Women’s Rankings Shake Up Before T20 World Cup

Dubai: Key Pakistan and England players have made strides up the ICC Women’s T20I and ODI Player Rankings, in light of impressive displays leading up to the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana was one of the biggest movers in the wake of Pakistan Women’s 3-0 clean sweep against Zimbabwe Women in Karachi in the T20I series, with the all-rounder being named Player of the Match for her match-winning unbeaten 62 in the final encounter and reaching a career-high rating of 543 after jumping four spots to 23 in the ICC Women’s T20I batting rankings.

Fatima proved to be the star with the ball during the series as well after picking up five scalps, resulting in a six place climb to 29th in the T20I bowling rankings.

In the ODI rankings the biggest movers were England seamer Lauren Bell who claimed five wickets during the recent 1-1 series against New Zealand women. The stand-out seamer jumped three places in the ODI bowling rankings to 18th with a career high rating in the process, while she also moved three spots to 22nd in the all-rounder stakes. In the ODI batting ranks New Zealand batter Brooke Halliday rose three places to 14th with teammate Isabella Gaze jumping seven places to 51st. England spinner Charlie Dean also gained four places in the ODI bowling ranks to sit 58th. IANS

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