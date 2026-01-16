FIFA World Cup Trophy makes historic stop in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati added a golden chapter to its sporting history on Tuesday when the FIFA World Cup Trophy was unveiled in the city for the very first time, drawing huge excitement from football lovers across Assam and the North-East. The event was held at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara.

Organised by FIFA in collaboration with Coca-Cola Company, the global tour allows fans worldwide to witness football's most coveted prize ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The journey began on January 3 in Riyadh and is scheduled to cover 75 locations across 30 FIFA member nations over a span of more than five months.

India featured prominently in the tour, which commenced in New Delhi before concluding in Guwahati. The visit was particularly significant as it marked the trophy's first-ever appearance in the North-Eastern region, an area known for its deep-rooted passion for football.

The evening unfolded with a vibrant cultural programme and an enthusiastic crowd in attendance. Assam's Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Nandita Gorlosa, along with former Brazilian football star Gilberto D'Silva, officially unveiled the trophy, triggering loud cheers from fans.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Gorlosa called the event a landmark moment for the state. She highlighted the emotional connection the region shares with football and expressed hope that the visit of FIFA World Cup Trophy would motivate young players and strengthen the sport's growth across the North-East.

Adding international charm to the event, Gilberto D' Silva, part of Brazil's triumphant 2002 World Cup squad, shared heartfelt memories associated with the trophy. Clearly moved, the former midfielder lifted and kissed the trophy, describing it as a symbol of life's greatest achievement. He encouraged fans to pass on the inspiration to future generations, emphasizing football's role in shaping character and unity.

Next edition of FIFA World Cup 2026 promises to be the largest edition in the tournament's history. Hosted jointly by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, the competition will kick off on June 11 and feature 48 teams, ushering in a new era for global football.

Also Read: City Cricket Club Triumphs Over Ankurjyoti in Assam Premier Championship