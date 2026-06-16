FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup: India women come from behind to beat USA

Auckland: Deepika netted a brace and Navneet Kaur scored a goal as India women staged a remarkable comeback from two goals down to defeat the United States 3-2 in their opening Pool A match of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup on Sunday at the North Harbour National Hockey Centre.

Deepika, who marked a stunning return to the Indian team with a brace, was also awarded the Player of the Match.

The USA got off to a great start and opened the scoring through Ashley Sessa (4'), who found the back of the net with a field goal in the fourth minute. The Americans doubled their advantage just three minutes later when Madeleine Zimmer (7') converted a penalty corner to put India under early pressure.

Trailing by two goals, India gradually began to assert themselves in attack. Their efforts paid off in the second quarter when drag-flick specialist Deepika (17') successfully converted a penalty corner to reduce the deficit and bring India back into the game.

The momentum continued to swing in India’s favour as they earned another penalty corner midway through the quarter. Deepika (24') stepped up once again and successfully converted another penalty corner to level the score at 2-2.

India maintained the pressure and completed a stunning turnaround before halftime. Navneet Kaur (28') converted a penalty corner to hand India the lead for the first time in the match, ensuring the team entered the break with a 3-2 advantage.

India will next face Japan in their second Pool A match of the tournament on June 16 at 6:30 am. Agencies

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