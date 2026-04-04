From talent to triumph: Mary Kom, Bhaichung Bhutia hail Khelo India Tribal Games

Raipur: Six-time World Championship medallist Mary Kom and former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia underlined the importance of grassroots investment and structured development pathways while addressing reporters at the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 in Raipur on Friday.

For creating future champions, both the legendary sportspersons maintained that Indian families need to discourage children from indulging in more screen time and rather send them to playgrounds to experience various sports.

Bhutia, one of Indian football’s most iconic figures, stressed that while initiatives like Khelo India Tribal Games (KIBG) are a strong starting point, long-term success hinges on strengthening the foundation of sport in the country. Reflecting on his own journey, he pointed to the role played by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in nurturing young athletes at a time when sporting infrastructure was still evolving.

“I have been a SAI product since the first batch of SAI products in 1986. Investing in the grassroots level is the need, but we tend to overlook that and only focus on the top level,” Bhutia said, emphasising the need for sustained attention at the base of the sporting pyramid.

He pointed out that talent exists in abundance, particularly in tribal regions, but requires the right ecosystem to flourish.

“Tribal communities naturally have immense sporting talent, and we've seen this very clearly, particularly from the Northeast, where so many athletes have represented India brilliantly and brought us to the world stage. Giving young people a platform is very important. I feel that in the future, many more people from tribal communities will come through, and this is just the beginning. In the years to come, we will see a lot more talent emerging from tribal backgrounds,” he said.

Bhutia also reflected on how environment and access play a defining role in shaping athletes, recalling his own early days.

“See, when I talk about where I come from, I always say this everywhere, when you're from the Northeast, you do two things: football or music. That was my environment. Growing up, no other sport was played by the other kids around me. Football was the culture in Sikkim, in every village, every town.”

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