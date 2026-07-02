Harry Kane’s late brace fires England into Round of 16 with 2-1 win over Congo DR

Atlanta: England survived a major scare before coming from behind to defeat Congo DR 2-1 in a tense FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash on Wednesday. Brian Cipenga gave Congo DR a shock early lead, but captain Harry Kane’s second-half brace turned the game around and secured England’s place in the Round of 16.

England began by trying to control possession, but Congo DR quickly disrupted their rhythm with a goal inside the 7th minute. After a fast break down the wing, a low cross was sent into the box, where Brian Cipenga was left unmarked at the back post and finished calmly past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. It was his first international goal, and it sparked wild celebrations among the Congo DR supporters in the stadium.

As the first half continued, Congo DR’s aggressive pressing and disciplined structure unsettled England. They limited England’s creative play, forced mistakes, and drew several fouls. In the 19th minute, Jude Bellingham was booked for a late challenge during a Congo counter-attack. Congo DR also picked up a yellow card around the 28th minute when Noah Sadiki committed a tactical foul to stop a dangerous English break led by Djed Spence.

Even though England dominated possession, they struggled to break through a well-organised Congo DR defence. Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford both found space in the box late in the half, but their efforts were blocked by strong last-ditch defending. Attempts from distance were also handled comfortably by goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, who remained calm and assured throughout.

Congo DR, playing in their first-ever World Cup knockout match, went into half-time with a surprise lead.

In a dramatic second half, captain Harry Kane scored twice late on to turn the match around and give England a 2-1 win.

At the hour mark, England manager Thomas Tuchel made attacking changes, bringing on Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka for Marcus Rashford and Noni Madueke to increase pressure on Congo DR.

The substitutions helped England dominate possession and push Congo DR deeper into their half. Later, Eberechi Eze came on for Djed Spence as England committed more players forward. Congo DR also made changes to try and hold their shape and counter when possible.

England finally equalised in the 75th minute when Harry Kane finished calmly from close range after sustained pressure inside the box.

Congo DR responded with substitutions to steady their midfield, but England continued to press. In the 86th minute, Kane struck again to complete his brace and put England ahead 2-1. The stoppage time saw no goal being scored as England booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, where they will face tournament co-hosts Mexico. (ANI)

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