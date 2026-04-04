High-Stakes Showdown: Delhi Capitals Target Home Victory Over Mumbai Indians

New Delhi: When Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday afternoon, it will be more than just another league game in IPL 2026. The first game of the tournament’s opening double-header is a high-stakes contest between a side seeking winning consistency at home and a five-time champion side who have historically thrived in New Delhi.

Since 2022, MI have won five of seven encounters between the two sides, including both meetings last season. Even at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, MI have prevailed in three of the last four games against DC.

With the Met Department issuing a yellow alert for Saturday, Axar Patel’s men – provided the rain stays away - will need to script something different to begin their home leg on a high.

DC managed just one home win here in five attempts last season, and the urgency to change that begins now. DC’s fortunes with the bat will hinge significantly on KL Rahul, who bagged a golden duck against Lucknow Super Giants.

Against MI, however, Rahul has been in a class of his own - averaging 69.7 across 20 innings with six half-centuries and three hundreds.

He needs just 24 more runs to complete 1,000 IPL runs against this opposition, though the threats are real. Trent Boult has dismissed him thrice in the IPL, and Jasprit Bumrah, despite a wicketless first outing, has taken him out twice.

Bumrah remains MI’s most potent weapon against DC, having claimed 30 IPL wickets against them, the most scalps for any bowler against a single franchise. But Bumrah does carry one vulnerability in New Delhi: an economy rate of 9.4, his joint-highest at any IPL venue.

Beyond Rahul, DC will look to Axar, Pathum Nissanka and Nitish Rana for sizeable contributions, while Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs provide the side an assured look lower down the order. Rizvi, used as an impact player against LSG, began cautiously before exploding to hit an unbeaten 70 off 47 balls.

His authority against spin sets up a fascinating contest against MI’s slow-bowling options, particularly if Mitchell Santner returns to the playing eleven. Stubbs, meanwhile, brought composure when DC were in trouble and anchored the chase with a measured 39 not out off 32 balls. At a ground where he averages 54.6 and has a strike-rate of 194, the South African could once again prove to be the difference in a close finish.

With the ball, DC’s spin trio of Axar, Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam will need to produce their most disciplined effort to contain MI’s batting line-up. Pacer Lungi Ngidi has been in the form of his life - 23 wickets in T20 games in 2026 - and has mastered the pace-off delivery with telling effect, as Nicholas Pooran discovered this week. IANS

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