Hockey Asia Cup: Host India to start campaign against China on Aug 29

Rajgir: India will start their Hockey Asia Cup 2025 campaign against China on August 29 as the Asian Hockey Federation on Tuesday announced the schedule for the continental tournament to be held in Rajgir, Bihar, India.

The prestigious tournament will not only crown the best team in Asia but also the winners of Asia Cup 2025 will qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium – Netherlands 2026.

The tournament will open on August 29 with an exciting day of action, featuring reigning champions Korea beginning their title defense against Chinese Taipei before home favourites India take on China in front of an expected passionate home crowd.

India will take on Japan in their second pool stage match on August 31 before taking on Kazakhstan in their final pool stage fixture on the following day, September 1. IANS

