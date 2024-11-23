I-League 2024-25: Fired up Gokulam Kerala clinch dramatic 3-2 victory over Sreenidi Deccan

Hyderabad: The 2024-2025 I-League season kicked off with a thrilling encounter at the Deccan Arena here on Friday, where Gokulam Kerala FC clinched a dramatic 3-2 victory against Sreenidi Deccan FC in the opening match. This match set a high standard for the season, showcasing both teams’ tenacity and skill in a game that saw five goals and numerous dramatic moments.

From the onset, Gokulam Kerala, who finished third in the previous season, asserted themselves aggressively, nearly scoring within the first minute through Nacho Abelado’s effort, which narrowly missed the mark. This early chance set a dynamic tone for the visitors, indicating their intent to dominate proceedings.

Sreenidi Deccan, the runners-up from last season, showed their mettle by absorbing the early pressure and gradually imposing their rhythm on the match. Their efforts bore fruit when Lalromawia capitalised on a defensive lapse by Gokulam’s Mashoor Shereef and Nidhin Krishna. After an ineffectual clearance from Angel Orelien’s pass, Lalromawia found the back of the net, giving the hosts a temporary lead and boosting their confidence.

The game’s intensity further escalated in the second half as Gokulam returned with renewed vigour. Their persistence paid off in the 60th minute when Martin Chaves struck a powerful right-footer after Sreenidi’s Jagdeep Singh failed to clear a cross effectively, setting up V.P. Suhair for the assist. This goal equalised the match and shifted the momentum in favour of Gokulam.

As the match neared its conclusion, Gokulam took the lead for the first time with Nacho Abelado making amends for his earlier miss. Capitalising on a poor clearance by Sreenidi’s Emboklang Nongkhlaw, Abelado’s precise left-footer found its target in the 84th minute.

The climax of the match came in injury time when Soosairaj, returning from an injury, assisted Tharpuia for Gokulam’s third goal — a beautifully timed shot that further extended their lead. However, the drama wasn’t over as Sreenidi Deccan’s David Castenada managed to score in the final moments of the match, narrowing the deficit but not enough to change the outcome. IANS

Also Read: ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United FC's fiery attack runs into Punjab FC's staunch solid defense

Also Watch: