‘If batting can fire and bowling can develop, we’ve got a very good team,’ says Langer on LSG squad

New Delhi: As the countdown to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 begins, Lucknow Super Giants are banking on a refreshed squad, revamped support staff, and a more settled leadership group to script a turnaround. Head coach Justin Langer expressed optimism about the team’s preparation, highlighting a strong auction strategy and improved balance within the squad.

LSG, one of the few franchises yet to win an IPL title, endured a disappointing 2025 season, finishing sixth with six wins and eight losses. Determined to address their shortcomings, particularly in bowling, the franchise made key additions, including Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

“It’s been a brilliant build-up. I think we had a very good auction and that’s where it starts,” Langer told JioStar, reflecting on the team’s pre-season progress. “We had a great base last year. I believe our batting was the best in the competition last year. We weren’t able to capitalise on that, but this year, we’ve added to our squad. There will be some really tough selection calls. But if our batting can keep firing and our bowling can keep developing, then we’ve got a very good team.”

Langer also shed light on Shami’s influence within the squad, especially on young pacer Mayank Yadav. “During the team lunch, Mohammed Shami was speaking, and all the boys were hanging on his every word, their eyes never left him. He’s incredibly experienced, a true warrior. We often discuss big brother-little brother or master-apprentice dynamics in coaching, and that’s exactly what we have here,” he said.

At the helm, Rishabh Pant, the most expensive Indian player in IPL history after being signed for Rs. 27 crore, appears to be settling into his leadership role. Langer believes Pant’s natural personality will be key to his success as captain.

“If we see Rishabh laughing, smiling, and having fun, he’ll be a brilliant captain, and that’s what we learned last year. He joined a new franchise, trying hard to impress, which is natural. But we’re already seeing a lighter Rishabh. He knows the players now, and we’ve got his back. He’s smiling a lot and dancing. When he’s like that and starts playing cricket, there’s no one more exciting to watch in the world. I’m looking forward to working with him again. He’s got such a nice heart, energy, and he’s relaxed. That makes him dangerous,” Langer noted.

The franchise has also strengthened its backroom staff, with Kane Williamson joining as a strategic advisor, alongside experienced figures like Tom Moody and Bharat Arun. Langer emphasised that the changes extend beyond personnel to overall preparation. IANS

Also Read: BCCI Enforces Match-Day Practice Ban in IPL 2026 for Enhanced Discipline