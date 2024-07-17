‘I’m going to give my life to this club’, vows Kylian Mbappe to fans

Madrid: Kylian Mbappe was overwhelmed by the incredible love showered by the Los Galacticos’ fans after he was unveiled as a Real Madrid player and vowed to give his ‘life for the club’ in what was a heartwarming speech by the longtime club’s fan.

“It’s an incredible day for me and I’ve always dreamed of playing here. I’ve been very fond of Real Madrid fans for a long time and I thank them from the bottom of my heart. Now I have another dream: the dream to fulfil is to live up to the history of this club, the best in the world. I’m going to give my life for this club and for this badge,” said an ecstatic Kylian Mbappe.

It is no secret that Mbappe has been a longtime admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo and was inspired by the former Real Madrid striker. Photos of a young Mbappe having posters of Ronaldo in his room have surfaced time and time again. Mbappe recreated Cristiano Ronaldo’s presentation as the 25-year old shouted ‘Uno, dos, tres, Hala Madrid!’ and made the same pose made by Ronaldo during his unveiling.

“Today I’m the one here, but next time it could be one of you. The biggest club in the history of football. I’m not going to say much more because otherwise I’m going to cry. Now we’re all going to shout together like a big family: ‘Uno, dos, tres, Hala Madrid!’” concluded Mbappe recreating his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic presentation. I*ANS

