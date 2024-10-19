Sports

IND VS NZ: Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan hit counter-attacking fifties as India end Day 3 at 231/3

Sarfaraz and Kohli led India's fight back with combative half-centuries after skipper Rohit Sharma set the platform with his 52-run knock as the hosts ended day three of the opening Test against NZ
Bengaluru: Sarfaraz Khan and Virat Kohli led India's fight back with combative half-centuries after skipper Rohit Sharma set the platform with his 52-run knock as the hosts ended day three of the opening Test against New Zealand at 231 for three in Bengaluru on Friday.

Resuming the day on 180 for three, New Zealand posted 402 on the board for a massive 356-run first-innings lead with Rachin Ravindra (134) conjuring up a majestic century.

India, who were bowled out for a mere 46 in the first essay, made a confident start to their second innings with skipper Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35) producing a 72-run stand for the opening wicket.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel dismissed both the openers before Kohli and Sarfaraz added 136 runs for the third wicket. Kohli was dismissed at the fag end of the day and stumps were called right after his dismissal.

Earlier, an excellent 134 from Rachin Ravindra – his second Test century - helped New Zealand take a lead of 356 runs after their first innings ended at 402 in 91.3 overs. For India, spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav were pick of the bowlers by taking three wickets each.

Ravindra dazzled to hit 13 fours and four sixes in his 157-ball knock yielding his second international hundred in Bengaluru, the city of his family’s origin. He also added a crucial 137 runs for the eighth wicket with Tim Southee, who hit 65 off 73 balls. It’s now the joint-highest eighth wicket partnership for New Zealand in Tests against India.

The second session began with Southee getting his fifty with a single off Bumrah, and followed by him heaving Siraj for consecutive boundaries. After dispatching Siraj over mid-wicket for six, Southee went for another maximum, but was deceived by change of pace and gave a simple catch to cover, ending his 137-run stand with Ravindra for the eighth wicket.

Ravindra managed to overturn his dismissal off Siraj as UltraEdge showed spike on ball passing the bat, and followed it up with a cracking slog-sweep off Kuldeep, who trapped Ajaz Patel lbw. Ravindra smacked Siraj for back-to-back boundaries, before dancing down the pitch to smack Kuldeep for six.

But Kuldeep had the last laugh immediately as Ravindra got a top-edge on a wide flighted delivery and was caught by substitute keeper Dhruv Jurel to be out for 134 and go to the off to a rousing reception from the Bengaluru crowd and New Zealand dressing room. IANS

Scoreboard   

India: 1st innings: 46

New Zealand: 1st innings: (overnight 180/3)

Rachin Ravindra c (sub) Jurel b Yadav    134    

Daryl Mitchell            c Jaiswal b Siraj      18     

Tom Blundell              c Rahul b Bumrah       5

Glenn Phillips            b Jadeja               14     

Matt Henry        b Jadeja               8

Tim Southee               c Jadeja b Siraj       65     

Ajaz Patel        lbw b Yadav    4

William ORourke   not out        0

Extras: 15; Total:        402-10 (91.3)

FOW: Conway (154-3, 39.1), Mitchell (193-4, 55), Blundell (204-5, 57.4), Phillips (223-6, 62.3), Henry (233-7, 64.5), Southee (370-8, 86.4), Patel (384-9, 89.5), Ravindra (402-10, 91.3)

Bowling:

Jasprit Bumrah     19     7      41      1

Mohammed Siraj   18       2      84      2

R Ashwin         16       1      94      1

Kuldeep Yadav           18.3     1      99      3

Ravindra Jadeja      20   1      72      3

India: 2nd innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal           st Blundell b Patel    35

*Rohit Sharma              b Patel        52

Virat Kohli         c Blundell b Phillips  70

Sarfaraz Khan              not out        70

Extras: 4; Total:                  231-3 (49)

FOW:Jaiswal (72-1, 17.1), Sharma (95-2, 21.5), Kohli (231-3, 49)

Bowling:

Tim Southee 7       1       22      0

Matt Henry  11      1       52      0

William ORourke     11      1       48      0

Ajaz Patel  12      2       70      2

Glenn Phillips      8       1       36      1

