India awarded CWG hosting role for its preparations and confidence: Murmu

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu, addressing a joint session of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session on Wednesday, spoke of the reformation in sports in India and said that the nation getting the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games is a result of the government’s ‘preparations and confidence.’

Addressing a joint session of Parliament, the President said, “Over the past decade, every system related to sports in India has been reformed. My government has established the Khelo India policy and made sports organizations transparent.”

“As a result of our preparations and confidence, India has been given the responsibility of hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games. I am confident that the capable youth power of the country will play a decisive role in building a developed India,” she added.

The President also noted the ‘unprecedented’ growth in sports in the country and lauded the Indian women’s cricket team and the women’s blind cricket team for winning the World Cup. She said, “Due to the joint efforts of the youth of India and my government, sports are also witnessing unprecedented development in the country. The performance of our daughters and our disabled teammates is remarkable. I wish our daughters all the best.” (IANS)

