India Prepares to Host Commonwealth Games, Boosting National Pride

Surat: As preparations for the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad gather pace, Minister of State for Sports, Youth Affairs & Cultural Activities, Jairam Gamit, highlighted the state's rapid progress in strengthening its sporting infrastructure.

Speaking about Gujarat's readiness, Gamit said, "Preparations for the Commonwealth Games have been underway. Gujarat advanced in sports facilities during Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister. The government is also planning and taking steps to promote tribal players in the state."

Earlier, PM Modi highlighted that India hosting the Commonwealth Games is a big achievement which belongs to the nation and every citizen.

He said, "In the world of sports too, India is making quick strides. A few days ago, it was announced that India will host the Commonwealth Games. These achievements belong to the nation and the countrymen." (ANI).

