India women team finish fifth in Asian Team Squash Championships

India women’s team finished fifth while the men’s team ended at sixth place in the Asian Team Squash Championships which concluded on Sunday.
Dalian: India women’s team finished fifth while the men’s team ended at sixth place in the Asian Team Squash Championships which concluded on Sunday. The women’s team beat Iran 2-0 in the match to decide the fifth and sixth positions with Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Pooja Arthi Raghu scoring comfortable wins. However, the men’s side lost to South Korea 1-2, with Velavan Senthilkumar recording a win before Suraj Kumar Chand and Om Semwal lost by narrow margins. IANS

