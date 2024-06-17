India women team finish fifth in Asian Team Squash Championships

Dalian: India women’s team finished fifth while the men’s team ended at sixth place in the Asian Team Squash Championships which concluded on Sunday. The women’s team beat Iran 2-0 in the match to decide the fifth and sixth positions with Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Pooja Arthi Raghu scoring comfortable wins. However, the men’s side lost to South Korea 1-2, with Velavan Senthilkumar recording a win before Suraj Kumar Chand and Om Semwal lost by narrow margins. IANS

Also Read: India Squash Teams Set for Fifth Place Showdowns in Asian Championships

Also Watch: