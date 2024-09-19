Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction in November !

New Delhi: The mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be held in November end or early December, BCCI sources informed on Wednesday. The rules and regulations for the same will be released by Board for Cricket Council of India (BCCI) in a couple of days, they said.

The Indian Premier League has held two large auctions in the past ten years, with four-year intervals in between. The first major auction was held in 2014, then in 2018--when the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings made their comeback after a two-year suspensions.

About developments related to the mega auction, sources close to BCCI confirmed to IANS that auction is likely to be scheduled in November end or early December . "IPL 2025 auction will take place in November end or early December this year. Rules of it will be out in couple of days," BCCI sources told IANS. IANS

