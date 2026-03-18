Indian stars target home victory as Indian Open begins in Mumbai

Mumbai: The second edition of the Indian Open begins tomorrow at Mumbai’s iconic Brabourne Stadium, promising five days of intense squash. The tournament features a strong lineup of India’s top players alongside international competitors, with 30 matches scheduled in both men’s and women’s categories. Players will compete for PSA ranking points and the prestigious title.

The Indian Open, sanctioned by the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and organised by the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), is a PSA Copper event with equal prize money for men and women. It serves as a vital platform for Indian players to face top international opponents at home and acquire essential competitive experience.

Much of the focus will be on top seed and defending champion Anahat Singh, returning after a breakthrough year on the PSA Tour. She will be accompanied by top Indian players Ramit Tandon, Veer Chotrani, Abhay Singh, and veteran Joshna Chinappa, all aiming to make a significant impression in front of the home crowd.

The tournament also boasts a competitive international lineup, including Yahya Elnawasnay, Nadien Elhammam, and Enora Villard. This creates several exciting matchups in both the men’s and women’s draws throughout the week. IANS

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