Indian Super League (ISL): Mohammedan SC meet NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Kolkata: Defending Durand Cup winners NorthEast United FC will start their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign by playing against the newly-promoted Mohammedan SC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Monday. Mohammedan SC won the I-League 2023-24 campaign to earn their place in the ISL 2024-25 season, whereas the Highlanders had finished the previous season in the top tier at the seventh spot.

The Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov has modest expectations from his side in the team’s maiden season and is not putting exceeding pressure on his players right now. He instead wants them to take a feel of the league, embrace a fighting spirit, and improve as they move ahead in the year. IANS

Also Read: NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) to start Indian Super League (ISL) season on Monday

Also Watch: