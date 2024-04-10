Indian Super League: FC Goa clinch crucial points with win over Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur: Borja Herrera scored the winner in the fifth minute of second-half injury time as FC Goa defeated Jamshedpur FC in a thriller eclipsing the home team 3-2 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Tuesday evening. The Gaurs are now placed third in the points table with 42 points from 21 matches. They are level on points (42) with the Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

FC Goa will next play Chennaiyin FC on April 14, while Jamshedpur FC’s season comes to an end with this match. IANS

