Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25: NorthEast United (NEUFC) start campaign with a win over Mohammedan SC

KOLKATA: NorthEast United left it late to start their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign with a 1-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting Club at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata this evening. The visitors earned three points courtesy of a second half added time strike from Alaeddine Ajaraei.

Mohammedan Sporting eased their nerves with a good start to a monumental game in their sporting history. The majority of the first half was played in the middle of the park with both sets of midfielders wrestling for possession. The first real opening fell to NorthEast United FC’s star striker Guillermo Fernandez in the 10th minute when Jithin MS from the left flank found the Spaniard with a measured dink pass. However, Guillermo’s eventual shot was slightly off target.

The Kerala-born winger along with Nestor Albiach and Guillermo Fernandez grew in confidence as the match went on. Jithin delighted the left flank with many darting runs while Nestor and Guillermo were trying to capitalize on the space given by the Mohammedan SC defenders.

After the 20th-minute mark, Mohammedan SC enjoyed a brilliant spell involving the likes of Alexis Gomez on the left flank and Mirajlol Kasimov. Courtesy of some persistent attacks, the hosts earned two corners in quick succession. However, they failed to make use of the chances.

The momentum swung in no time when Guillermo found the ball in the box and he found Jithin in space just outside the box. But the 26-year-old’s attempt wasn’t good enough to test Padam Chettri in Mohammedan SC goal.

The second period started with a brilliant run from Alexis Gomez but once again he failed to get the proper connection to test Gurmeet Singh from distance. Four minutes later, the Argentine midfielder made another piercing run down the middle but his final effort was way off target.

The Highlanders gradually gained momentum in the second half with Jithin and Parthib Gogoi getting a couple of half-chances. The Juan Pedro Benali-coached team were considerably the better team especially when Alaeddine Ajaraie came on as a substitute, adding more panache to their attack.

The Moroccan forward came close to handing NorthEast United FC the lead when he combined with Dinesh Singh. Ajaraei found himself in great space in the penalty area but his right-footed effort left a lot to be desired.

Jithin continued his tireless runs down the left flank but the final product was missing. In the 82nd minute, Mohammedan SC had a golden opportunity to score when Remsanga found Gomez in space and the Argentine’s long-ranged curler was inches away from the target.

The game came to life when a beautifully weighted cross from substitute Thoi Singh reached Ajaraie in space and the Moroccan made no mistake to score from close range in the 94th minute. (Agencies)

