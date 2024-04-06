Indian Super League (ISL): Contrasting stakes for Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG), Punjab FC with title on line

New Delhi: With the game critical for the chances of both teams to secure their respective objectives for the current season, Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) take on Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

For starters, the Mariners have 39 points from 19 games, and they have a realistic chance of surpassing the top-placed Mumbai City FC for the League Winners Shield title. The Islanders have 44 points from 20 matches, and these two teams square off once on April 15, which will play a massive role in determining who finishes the league in first place.

The Mariners lost their previous match to Chennaiyin FC 3-2 at the Salt Lake Stadium, significantly denting their hopes of catching up to Mumbai City FC. Similarly, Odisha FC defeated Punjab FC by 3-1, which has complicated matters for both these teams.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are a force to reckon with on the road, having garnered 22 points in their away matches so far, which will keep Punjab FC on their toes in this encounter. IANS

