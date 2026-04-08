Injured Ibrahim Edges Abhay Singh in Five-Game El Gouna Open Thriller

El Gouna: India’s Abhay Singh suffered a loss against Egyptian Youssef Ibrahim in the second round of El Gouna Open, a PSA Platinum level event.

Ibrahim, once again battled through an ongoing left shoulder injury to defeat Abhay in five games 3-2 ( 7-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8 in 68 minutes.

Earlier, Abhay rallied to beat Egyptian world No. 13 Aly Abou Eleinen 9-11, 11-8, 3-11, 11-4, 11-8 in the men’s opening round on Day 1.

Elsewhere, on day three of play, World No.4 Karim Gawad prevailed in a 109-minute thriller with Egyptian compatriot Youssef Soliman.

In what was Gawad’s longest match on the PSA Squash Tour since 2013, the 34-year-old managed to hold his nerve to come from 2-1 behind and defeat the World No.12 by a 5-11, 14-12, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9 scoreline.

Meanwhile, World No.2 Paul Coll saw off a strong start from Malaysian No.1 Eain Yow Ng to reach the quarter-finals by an 11-7, 11-2, 11-8 scoreline. He will next play Youssef Ibrahim. IANS

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