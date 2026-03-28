Inter Miami Honors Lionel Messi with Stand Naming at New Stadium

NEW DELHI: Lionel Messi will become part of a rare sporting phenomenon when he plays in Inter Miami’s new stadium, with the Major League Soccer club announcing that it will have a stand bearing the Argentine’s name. The “Leo Messi Stand” at the Nu Stadium will honour its 38-year-old captain as the club breaks from tradition where such tributes typically celebrate retired greats of the game.

“Traditionally, tributes look to the past. They are built from nostalgia. From memory. This one is different,” the club said in a statement on Friday.

“This one is born from the present. From what is happening right now. From what you feel every time Leo steps onto the pitch.” Agencies

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