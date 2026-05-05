Inter Milan Clinch Serie A Title, Spotlight Turns to Top-Four Fight

Rome: Inter Milan clinched its 21st Serie A title with three rounds to spare after a 2-0 win over Parma at San Siro. Romanian coach Cristian Chivu achieved the feat of winning the Scudetto in his first year in charge of Serie A since the start of the season. The last person to do so was Sacchi at AC Milan.

Goals from Marcus Thuram and Henrikh Mkhitaryan secured the victory, sealing Inter’s second league title in three seasons.

Inter entered the match with a nine-point lead over second-placed Napoli, which had been held to a 0-0 draw by Como on Saturday, meaning a single point was enough to confirm the title.

The home side dominated early but struggled to break down Parma until first-half stoppage time, when Piotr Zielinski’s pass found Thuram, who fired home. Inter maintained the pressure after the break and doubled its lead in the 80th minute, as Lautaro Martinez set up fellow substitute Mkhitaryan for a close-range finish.

Elsewhere, AC Milan lost 2-0 to Sassuolo despite playing more than an hour with 10 men, while Juventus was held 1-1 at home by already-relegated Hellas Verona.

The results leave the race for Champions League places wide open, with just nine points separating Napoli and sixth-placed Roma, which has a game in hand. IANS

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