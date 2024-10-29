Inter Milan, Juventus play thrilling 4-4 draw in Serie A

MILAN: Piotr Zielinski converted two penalties for Inter Milan as they played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with Juventus, for whom Kenan Yildiz scored a late brace, in Serie A on Sunday.

The high-intensity match marked the first time in Serie A history that five goals were scored in the first half between Inter and Juve, who remain unbeaten in the league this season.

Inter are second in the standings with 18 points, four points behind Napoli. Juve are third with 17 points.

The five-goal opening half began when Marcus Thuram got to the ball ahead of Danilo, who inadvertently kicked him on the ankle instead of clearing it which prompted the referee to point to the penalty spot. Zielinski converted after 15 minutes to give Inter the lead.

Juve equalized five minutes later when Weston McKennie provided a pass for Dusan Vlahovic, who side-footed it in on the bounce from a short distance.

After 26 minutes, Juve took the lead when Francisco Concecao worked his way into the box, creating space before rolling a pass across to an unmarked Timothy Weah, who had little trouble turning the match around for the visitors.

Inter’s Henrik Mkhitaryan made it 2-2 10 minutes before halftime with a left-footed strike into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The goal fest continued when Zielinski again put Inter ahead from the penalty spot after Pierre Kalulu tripped Denzel Dumfries, handing the champions a 3-2 lead going into the break.

The second half began intensely as Dumfries found the net from a corner, sending the ball through the crowded Juve defence to extend Inter’s lead to two goals.

Turkish striker Yildiz, 19, fired a low shot from a tight angle after making a run into the box during a counter-attack, reducing Juve’s deficit in the 71st minute.

Eight minutes before full-time he controlled a cross inside the box to unleash a shot that went into the net to secure the spectacular draw. Agencies

