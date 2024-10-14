International Friendly: India hold Vietnam 1-1 in their den at Trong Stadium

Nam Ðinh: The Indian senior men’s national football team showcased a spirited performance in the second half, securing a 1-1 draw against hosts Vietnam in an international friendly at Trong Stadium on Saturday.

Vietnam took the lead in the 38th minute with a goal from Bui Hao. However, India responded strongly, with Farukh Choudhary scoring the equaliser in the 58th minute. Choudhary’s goal marked a significant comeback for him, helping India earn a valuable draw against a competitive Vietnamese side.

Vietnam were on the attack from the starting whistle and were looking to pry open the Indian defence with quick short passes in the attacking third. Hoang Duc and Nguyen Van Toan, the two focal points in the Vietnam attacks, were combining well in their efforts to get behind the Indian defence. Hoang Duc had the first opportunity of the match after Van Toan produced a snaky run before releasing the former, whose left-footed shot went wide.

India had their hearts on their sleeves when Rahul Bheke brought down Bui Vi Hao as the referee pointed to the spot. Vietnam captain Que Ngoc Hai stepped up, but his shot was easily smothered by Gurpreet’s massive frame.

Buoyed by their captain’s save, India looked to funnel their attacks to Choudhary. In the 27th minute, the 27-year-old stole the ball from Ngoc Hai, played a one-two with Brandon Fernandes, and found himself in a position where he just had to beat the keeper. However, the angle was too acute, and his effort was parried away.

The hosts began to claw their way back into the game, however, enjoying large periods of possession.

The concerted pressure finally paid off in the 38th minute, when a clearance off a Vietnam corner fell to Vi Hao, whose deflected volley was blocked by Gurpreet, but the ball hovered around the goal line before rolling in.

The Blue Tigers came out with waves of attacks in the second half. Chhangte’s low cross from the right was cleared, and Farukh was shoved off the ball after he ran in behind the defence. Despite the pressure on the attacking third, it was an aerial through ball that brought the goal for India. Suresh hung it up behind the defence, as Farukh shrugged off the Vietnam captain before chipping it on the volley over keeper Filip, to put India back on level terms. (IANS)

