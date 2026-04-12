Rohit Sharma Credits Mumbai Indians for Shaping His Leadership Journey as He Marks 15 Years in IPL

New Delhi: Marking 15 years with the Mumbai Indians at the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rohit Sharma expressed heartfelt gratitude to teammates, support staff and the franchise management, crediting the team environment for shaping his leadership journey.

Rohit acknowledged the collective effort behind the team’s success and the personal milestones he achieved during his long stint.

“Thank you so much for making it so special. Thanks Polly (Kieron Pollard), Hardik (Pandya), Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), Shardul (Thakur), Mali (Malinga), coach, and also rest of you all. Thank you so much. It couldn’t have been what it is for me without the effort of all you guys. This is a very very special team, very very special franchise and very very special people involved in this team,” he said in a video shared by the franchise on social media.

Rohit, who led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, emphasised that the achievements were a result of a collective unit rather than individual brilliance.

The former India skipper underlined how the backing from the franchise and its stakeholders played a pivotal role in his evolution both as a captain and as an individual. He also extended his gratitude to the franchise ownership, acknowledging their role in backing him during crucial phases of his career.

“Yes, we won five trophies but obviously we all know that it is not possible without an effort of the entire team who’s involved in making this franchise so so special. Akash (Ambani) is not here, Bhabhi is not here, but I sincerely want to thank them as well for you know putting that support behind me because their support obviously was very much needed at that point for me to grow as a captain, grow as a player in this franchise because I wouldn’t have learned the art of being a leader if it was not for this franchise.

Obviously, there’s a lot of people to thank for that. A lot of people helped me grow into that leadership role and also now as a player as well you know, there’s been immense support from everyone,” he said.

Concluding his message, Rohit thanked everyone associated with the franchise over the years and expressed hope for its continued success.

“Even the guys who are not here I sincerely from the bottom of my heart would like to thank everyone for making this special journey like obviously Polly keeps saying long may that continue for this franchisee and long may that continue for all the players, staff and everybody. Let’s keep this legacy of this franchisee growing higher and higher. Thank you guys,” Rohit concluded. IANS

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