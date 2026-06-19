Ivory Coast’s Elye Wahi Denied Entry to Canada, Set to Miss Germany World Cup Clash

Abidjan: Ivory Coast forward Elye Wahi has been denied entry to Canada and will miss his country's World Cup group-stage match against Germany in Toronto, the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) confirmed on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Nice striker, who featured in Ivory Coast's opening World Cup victory over Ecuador, was unable to secure the administrative authorisations required to enter Canada and will remain in the United States.

The development comes amid reports in France linking Wahi to an investigation into alleged spot-fixing in Ligue 1. The allegations relate to Nice's league match against Metz in May, where Wahi is accused of deliberately receiving a yellow card. IANS

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