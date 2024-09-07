James Anderson to continue as England’s fast-bowling mentor for Pakistan, New Zealand tours

New Delhi: Former fast-bowler James Anderson said he will continue to be the fast-bowling mentor in England’s upcoming Test tours of Pakistan and New Zealand. Anderson, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, retired from international cricket following the first Test against West Indies at Lord’s in July.

“At the minute, I’m due to go to Pakistan and New Zealand in the winter. Then nothing concrete after that. I’m very new to this, I’m still learning as we go. It’s partly me trying to figure out if this is where I want to go with the next stage of my career and also for them to figure out if I’m any good at it,” said Anderson to Sky Sports.

After Anderson’s retirement, Gus Atkinson has taken 33 wickets in his first five Test matches, while Matthew Potts and Olly Stone have staged a return to the playing eleven in the longer format. IANS

