Lille striker Jonathan David ‘open’ to Premier League transfer

Kansas City: Jonathan David was widely regarded as one of the top striker prospects in club football. Despite Lille’s president confirming that he would be available for a move away from the Ligue 1 club, the deal never materialised. On the night David tied Cyle Larin as Canada’s all-time top goal scorer, the 24-year-old stated that he is open to a move to the Premier League.

“I’m open to anything. I think obviously the Premier League is regarded as one of the best leagues in the world. And for me, it’s not the Premier League or bust. I’m open to anything and every league has its challenges,” said David to The Athletic. IANS

