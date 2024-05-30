Guwahati: 2nd Round Of Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter District Cricket Tournament Begins Today

GUWAHATI: The second round of the Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter District Cricket Tournament will begin in Guwahati on Thursday.

Nehru Stadium will host the matches of group-I. Four teams are placed in this group and these are Biswanath, Dhemaji, NFRSA and Jorhat. In the opening game, Biswanath will face Dhemaji on Thursday.

Earlier, Bilasipara thumped Rangia by a huge margin of 180 runs in the Kanaklata Barua Inter-District Women’s Cricket held in Guwahati's Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

Diya Barman was the star of the match as the batter scored an unbeaten century in the game and helped Bilasipara post 230-6 in their 30 overs. Diya took 80 balls to score 106 runs, hitting nine boundaries in her innings.

Sumi Basumatary also chipped in with some valuable runs, contributing 29 runs to the team total.

In response, Rangia put up a disappointing performance with the bat as they were bowled out for just 50 runs in 22.5 overs.

Madhurima Mahanta and Simmi Khatun of the winning team were the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets each.

ALSO READ: Guwahati Advances To Next Round Of Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament

ALSO WATCH: