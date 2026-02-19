5th Niloy Dutta Inter-Varsity T20 Cricket: Assam Down Town University clinch title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Down Town University emerged champions of the 5th Niloy Dutta Inter-Varsity T20 Cricket Tournament, defeating Kumar Bhaskar Verma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University by 5 wickets in the final held at the Assam Agricultural University Ground, Jorhat on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, Kumar Bhaskar Verma University opted to bat first and posted 120/7 in 20 overs. Kankan Kalita led the scoring with 26 off 24 balls, followed by Sanjeeb with 23 off 25 balls and Rezek Siddik who added 17 off 23 balls. For Assam Down Town University, Uma Sankar Goswami (2/14) and Sarfaroj Ansari (2/31) took two wickets each.

In reply, Assam Down Town University chased down the target in 17.4 overs scoring 124/5. Mohammad Kaif played a match-winning knock of 55 off 45 balls, while Rohit Yadav contributed a crucial 39 off 32 balls. Debraj Kalita remained unbeaten on 16 off 9 balls to seal the victory. Nitish Talukdar (2/19) was the standout bowler for Kumar Bhaskar Verma University.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by ACA Vice President Romen Dutta, Vice Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka, Controller of Assam Agricultural University Dr Nilotpal Borthakur, former ACA Secretary Bikash Barua, and other distinguished guests.

AWARDS:

Man of the Tournament: Mohammad Kaif. Best Batter: Mohammad Kaif. Best Bowler: Debojit Adhikary (Kumar Bhaskar Verma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University). Man of the Final: Mohammad Kaif.

