76th Independence Day Cup Football Tournament by Nagaon Sports Association to Begin on November 24

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The 76th edition of Nagaon Sports Association’s prestigious Independence Day Cup Prize Money Football Tournament will begin on November 24. The tournament, to be held at the Nurul Amin Stadium, will feature 16 teams, including top teams across the country and State, along with two local teams that secured the first and second positions in the association’s current year’s First Division League.

As per the schedule of the association, the initial pre-qualifying round will feature matches between Amlan Gusthi - Halowating United Football Club (Sivasagar), Star Sporting Club - Karchang Majuli Football Club, Eleven Star Club (Bongaigaon) - Kasha Academy (Barauni, Madhya Pradesh), and Inter North East Football Club - Kasha Eleven (Diphu).

On the other hand, Global Football Club (Kokrajhar), F Four C (Manipur), Assam Police, and PFR Football Club (Shillong) have been directly selected for the pre-quarterfinal round. Conversely, Assam State Electricity Board Guwahati, Chennaiyin Football Club, Oil India Football Club, and Kalighat Sports Lovers Association have been directly selected for the quarterfinals, a press note stated, adding that matches will be held daily from 2 pm, and the tournament’s final will take place on December 8.

