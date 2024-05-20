Guwahati: All Assam Taekwondo Championship Begins At Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium

GUWAHATI: The 39th All Assam Taekwondo Championship got under way at the Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in Guwahati today.

Bolin Chetia, MLA and the president of the Assam Taekwondo Association, inaugurated the tournament.

Nearly 1200 players from 39 teams are taking part in the meet in three different categories-cadet, junior and senior. The inaugural ceremony was also attended by the secretary of the Assam Taekwondo Association Hiranya Saikia and several other top officials of the organization.