Assam Cricket Association (ACA) to send U-16 squad to Bangladesh

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Cricket Association (ACA) will send its U-16 squad for an exposure trip to Bangladesh. During this trip, the team will play two three-day matches and three one-day matches against the Bangladesh national team from April 25. The matches will be held in Rajshai and Bogura.

The squad for the forthcoming trip was announced today by the Assam Cricket Association. Aman Yadav will led the side and Rahul Tamuli will be his deputy.

The squad: Aman Yadav (Captain), Rahul Tamuli (Vice Captian), Darmiyan Rasul, Abhigyan Bhattacharjee, Julien Konwar, Sharvin Das, Alham Wahid, Manash Pratim Barman, Rudra Borah, Manish Mahato, Amit Choudhurv, Debojit Das, Kanhaiya Kr Thakur, Arnab Madhab Gogoi, Uday Bhashkar Sarkar and Achyut Das.

Head Coach: Subhrajit Saikia. Assistant Coach: Salil Sinha. Team Manager: Satya Gopal Chakraborty.

