Double Crown for Chandogya Tridive Pathak in AITA SS U-14 Tennis Tournament

GUWAHATI: Chandogya Tridive Pathak from Assam clinched double crown in the Boys events of the AITA SS U-14 Tennis Tournament that concluded at Jorhat Tennis Club on Friday. In singles, Chandogya defeated Ayaan Shankar from Tamil Nadu 4-1 (Concede), while in the doubles match, Chandogya, partnering with Rishab Kumar Prasad from West Bengal got the better of Syed Faizaan Hussain and Swapneel Ghosh (both from West Bengal) 6-0, 6-3.

In the brief closing ceremony, Jorhat Tennis Club observed one minute silence to condole the death of Dr. Shankar Jyoti Parashar, a renowned doctor and active member of Jorhat Tennis Club.

Final results: Boys Under 14 year Singles-Chandogya Tridive Pathak (AS) bt Ayaan Shankar (TN) 4-1 (Concede). Girls Under 14 year Singles-Padmapriya Rameshkumar (KA) bt Jahnavi Tammineedhi (AP) 6-1, 7-6 (4). Boys Under 14 Year Doubles-Chandogya Tridive Pathak (AS) & Rishab Kr Prasad (WB) bt Syed Faizaan Hussain (WB) and Swapneel Ghosh (WB) 6-0, 6-3. Girls Under 14 Year Doubles -Sanskriti Saurav Borah (AS) and Arisha Mahin Choudhury (AS) bt Padmapriya Rameshkumar (KA) and Jahnavi Tammineedhi (AP) 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

