Assam Premier Club Championship (APCC) begins in Guwahati city today; Trophy, Jersey unveiled

Our sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Curtain Raiser Ceremony for the 6th Assam Premier Club Championship (APCC) was held at the Gauhati Town Club Auditorium in the city on Friday evening. The event was marked by the unveiling of the trophy and the jerseys for the participating teams.

Altogether, 12 teams from various parts of the State will take part in the final round of the competition, which will kick off at Judges Field here on Saturday. Participating teams are divided into two groups of six teams each, and there will be a total of 33 matches.

Today’s ceremony was graced by Guwahati MP Queen Oja as the Chief Guest, with BCCI Joint Secretary and Member Secretary of ACA Cricket Academy Devajit Saikia, Circle Head, Northeast of Axis Bank Limited Ansuman Samantary, President of Guwahati Sports Association Paresh Chandra Das, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Treasurer Chiranjit Langthasa, and it’s Vice President Rajdeep Oja.

Addressing the gathering, Devajit Saikia, who is also the former secretary of the Assam Cricket Association, said, “The Assam Cricket Association introduced the APCC in 2019 with the aim of promoting club cricket in the State and it is now providing opportunity to the numerous cricketers of the state to showcase their skill and get the attention of selectors.”

Meanwhile, City Cricket Club of Guwahati will take on 4 Season Club, Karbi Anglong, in the opening game of the meet on Saturday. The match will be followed by another game between the Rangia Cricket Association and NAPCC, Morigaon, on the same day.

The top teams from the league matches will progress to the semifinals on May 5, leading up to the championship final on May 6.

