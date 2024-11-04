Young Amateur Club and Maharana Athletic Club shared Points in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Young Amateur Club and Maharana Athletic Club shared points in the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday. The match between the two sides ended in a goalless draw. The result helped both the sides to earn one point each from the game. Maharana altogether collected 7 points from their five games and are now at third place in the points table. Young Amateur Club are in fifth place with five points from an equal number of games. Monday’s match: FC Green Valley vs Guwahati City FC.

