Assam Premier Club Championship: Rishav’s unbeaten double ton powers City to title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rishav Das produced a monumental unbeaten double century under pressure to guide City Cricket Club to the title in the Intra Zonal Round (Head Quarter Zone) of the 8th Assam Premier Club Championship at Judges Field on Wednesday.

In a high-stakes final against Bud Cricket Club, City clinched the championship by securing a crucial first-innings lead. Chasing 290 for the decisive advantage, City finished at 364 for 5 when stumps were drawn, overturning an early crisis to seal the title.

City’s innings had begun on a shaky note, with the scoreboard reading a worrying 21 for 3. But the complexion of the match changed dramatically when Rishav Das walked in at No. 5. Displaying remarkable composure and stamina, the right-hander anchored the innings with an unbeaten 201 off 281 deliveries, occupying the crease for an extraordinary 402 minutes.

Rishav’s knock was a masterclass in temperament and stroke play. He struck 24 boundaries and cleared the ropes twice, amassing more than 100 runs in boundaries alone. Despite the long vigil at the crease, he showed no signs of fatigue, steadily dismantling Bud’s bowling attack and steering City to a commanding position.

He found an able ally in Rahul Hazarika, who remained unbeaten on 67, smashing four boundaries and four sixes to provide the perfect support in a crucial partnership that took the game away from Bud Cricket Club.

Earlier in the match, City had won the toss and elected to field. Bud Cricket Club were bowled out for 289 in their first innings on Tuesday. Anurag Talukdar top-scored with 59, while Gaurav Thakuria added 52 and Sibsankar Roy contributed 40. For City, Rabi Chetry and Abhijot Singh Sidhu were the standout bowlers, claiming four wickets each while conceding 66 and 92 runs respectively.

In reply, Rohit Singh was the pick of the Bud bowlers with figures of 3 for 114, but his efforts were overshadowed by Rishav’s brilliance.

City Cricket Club walked away with the championship trophy and a cash award of Rs 2 lakh, while runners-up Bud Cricket Club received Rs 1 lakh.

Rishav Das fittingly dominated the individual honours, bagging the Man of the Match award, finishing as the highest run-getter, and being named Player of the Tournament. Rabi Chetry was adjudged the highest wicket-taker.

