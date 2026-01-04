Assam Rifles and Locals Engage in Friendly Volleyball Match at Lokra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: In a bid to strengthen civil-military relations and promote community engagement, Assam Rifles organized a friendly volleyball match with local residents along the Assam-Arunachal border at Lokra on Saturday, according to a press release.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from both Assam Rifles personnel and village youth, turning the match into an exciting contest that showcased sporting talent and sportsmanship.

This initiative aimed to build trust, encourage dialogue, and bridge the gap between security forces and the local community.

The event concluded with informal interactions and light refreshments, further reinforcing the bond between the Assam Rifles and the residents.

