Assam swimmer Uttara Gogoi wins a bronze; Jain University take lead in medal tally

GUWAHATI: Assam swimmer Uttara Gogoi brought good news for the state as she clinched a bronze medal in the 50m butterfly participating in the 4th Khelo India University Games here today. The swimmer, turned up for Chandigarh University, clocked 29.81 sec to finish third. Snigdha Ghosh (Adamas Uni, 28.90s) and Shristi Upadhaya (Jadavpur Uni, 29.30s) bagged gold and silver in this event. It may be mentioned here that Uttara also won four medals in the third edition of Khelo India.

Shubhrant Patra clinched the men’s 200m butterfly gold with a dominating performance and then returned to help Jain University claim the 4x100m freestyle crown and top the medals standing. Kalyani Saxena of Sarvajanik University, Surat and Danush S of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences also added a second gold to their tally on the second day of swimming competition at the Dr Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex as the race for the overall title heats up.

With 32 gold medals decided in two days of competition, Jain University tops the standings with four gold, one silver and two bronze medals while Utkal University is second thanks to three gold medals from swimmer Pratyasa Ray, who added the women’s 200m backstroke gold to her tally on Tuesday.

Patra, who is originally from Odisha but now trains and studies in Bengaluru, bagged the 200m butterfly gold with a timing of 2:06.94s, finishing over half a second ahead of Chandigarh University’s Harsh Saroha. Shubham Dhaygude of Savitribai Phule University clinched the bronze with a time of 2:11.18s.

He then returned to the pool for the 4x100m freestyle relay, swimming the third leg, as he teamed up with Xavier Dsouza, Dhyan Balakrishna and Sambhavv R to bag the gold with a time of 3:37.76s. Anna University (3:39.35s) and University of Kerala (3:41.65s) bagged the silver and bronze respectively.

Earlier, Kalyani Saxena and Danush S proved that they were far ahead of competition as they clinched the women 400m medley and men 50m breaststroke gold respectively. On Monday, Kalyani had won the women’s 200m breaststroke gold while Dhanush topped the men’s 200m breaststroke race.

Elsewhere, in the basketball competition, University of Madras will take on Jain University in the women’s final. In the semi-final, the team from Tamil Nadu hammered Guru Nanak Dev University 105-48, while Jain University got the better of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science 85-61. In the men’s category, Panjab University upset defending champions Jain University 89-87 to reach the final where they will face University of Madras, who got the better of University of Rajasthan 79-76.

Other results:

HOCKEY

Men: Group A: Chandigarh University btManomaniamSundamar University 4-3, Lovely Professional University bt Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University 7-4. Group B: Rabindranath Tagore University bt Sambalpur University 5-4. Bengaluru City University bt Guru Nanak Dev University 3-2. Women: Group A: ITM University bt Sambalpur University 2-1. Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University bt Guru Nanak Dev University 3-1. Group B: Rabindranath Tagore University bt Maharshi Dayanand University 5-0. Ranchi University bt Punjabi University 4-2.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Men:55kg: Gold – Vijay Kumar Maheshwari (PRSU) 224kg; Silver – Balaji P (TU-TN) 217kg; Bronze – Donigolla Veeresh (CU) 213kg. 67kg: Gold – Tharun T (PU-Tn) 255kg; Silver – Dinesh Chellamariappan (UCC) 254kg; Bronze – Tipannu Lakkhanvar (MU-KR) 205kg. 73kg: Gold – Jaskaran Ram (SBBSU) 271kg; Silver – Bellamkonda Krishna (CU) 265kg; Bronze – Logeswaran Sankar (TU-TN) 263kg.

Women: 55kg: Gold – Sneha (KIIT) 172kg; Silver – Ramandeep (PU-PAT) 165kg; Bronze – Shalu (KU-HR) 159kg. 59kg: Gold – Usha (CU) 185kg; Silver – Liza Kamsha (YVU) 181kg; Bronze – Balo Yalam (GKU) 179kg. 64kg: Gold – Pooja Rajesh (GKU) 176kg; Silver – Sanapathi Pallavi (AU) 175kg; Bronze – Sukama Adak (CU) 172kg

