Guwahati To Face Rangia In Opening Match Of Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter-District Cricket Tournament

GUWAHATI: Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter-District Cricket Tournament, a 30-over format competition, will start from Wednesday in different venues across the State.

The participating teams have been grouped into seven clusters and except for group ‘A’, the matches of other clusters will begin from Wednesday.

The matches of cluster A, scheduled to be held at Karimganj, will commence from May 24. Guwahati will host the matches of Group F and teams in this group are - Guwahati, Rangia, NF Railway and Bilasipara.

Guwahati will face Rangia in the opening game here on Wednesday.