Guwahati To Face Rangia In Opening Match Of Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter-District Cricket Tournament

GUWAHATI: Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter-District Cricket Tournament, a 30-over format competition, will start from Wednesday in different venues across the State.
The participating teams have been grouped into seven clusters and except for group ‘A’, the matches of other clusters will begin from Wednesday.
The matches of cluster A, scheduled to be held at Karimganj, will commence from May 24. Guwahati will host the matches of Group F and teams in this group are - Guwahati, Rangia, NF Railway and Bilasipara.
Guwahati will face Rangia in the opening game here on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) have announced their team for the upcoming Kanaklata Barua Inter District Women’s Cricket Championship scheduled to be held at the Nehru stadium in Guwahati.
Hiramoni Saikia was named as the captain of the team while Sneha Sinha will be the team's vice-captain.
The players included in the squad are Hiramoni Saikia (Captain), Ruhina Pegu, Jyoti Devi, Sibani Bishnoi, Sneha Sinha (Vice Captain), Jinan Hussain, Joyshree Hazarika, Nishita Bhattacharyya, Sikha Bora, Binita Sarma, Baibhabee Das, Shreyashree Das, Saanvi Jain, Samjita Barman and Aaraina Sonowal.
This team will be coached by Ashok Talukdar and Bhaskarjyoti Barman with Mazneen Sultana Ali Ahmed acting as its Manager.