Biswanath bag top spot in All Assam Inter District Wushu Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 21st Junior (Boys & Girls) All Assam Inter District Wushu Championship concluded at the DTRP Indoor Stadium, here on Friday. Around 450 players and officials from 28 affiliated districts participated in the Championship.

Biswanath won the 1st place with 10 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze medals. While Sivasagar won the 2nd Place with 7 Gold and 6 silver and 4 Bronze medals, Baksa finished 3rd with 7 gold and 1 silver and 4 bronze medals.

