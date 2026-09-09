Bokakhat Clinch U-19 Girls Inter-District Cricket Title with Dominant Win over Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bokakhat lifted the U-19 Girls Inter-District Cricket Tournament 2026 title, defeating Guwahati by six wickets in the final played at the Annexe Ground, ACA Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, Guwahati managed 97/8 in 20 overs. Baibhabee Das top-scored with an unbeaten 34 off 44 balls, while Saanvi Jain contributed 16 off 32 balls and Anandi Kumari provided a quick 16 off just 8 deliveries. For Bokakhat, Ankita Chetri was the pick of the bowlers with 3/32, supported by Princy Priya Borah (2/17).

Chasing 98 for victory, Bokakhat reached the target in 14.5 overs, finishing at 99/4 to seal a convincing six-wicket win. Tinamoni Patgiri led the chase with a brisk 36 off 22 balls, while Dolly Kardong scored 35 off 26 balls. For Guwahati, Shikha Boro bowled well and claimed 2/9.

Individual Awards: Player of the Match: Ankita Chetri (Bokakhat). Best Batter: Dolly Kardong (Bokakhat). Best Bowler: Kulsum Bibi Laskar (Hailakandi). Player of the Tournament: Chayanika Saikia (Nagaon).

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