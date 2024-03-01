Chandigarh University bag champion title; 4th Khelo India University Games concludes

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chandigarh University clinched the overall championships of the 4th Khelo India University Games that concluded at the Sarusajai Sports Complex here today. The concluding ceremony was attended by Assam Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa, education minister Ranoj Pegu, and several other guests.

The 11-day competition witnessed the participation of more than 4000 athletes from 213 universities. Chandigarh, who finished in 11th place in the last edition, ended the campaign in the top spot in the medal tally, collecting 32 golds, 18 silvers, and 21 bronzes.

Lovely Professional University was a distant second with 20 golds, 14 silvers, and eight bronzes, while Guru Nanak Dev University finished third with 12 golds, 20 silvers, and 19 bronzes. Guru Nanak Dev University was the only contingent apart from the champions to cross the 50-medal mark.

Swimmers Pratyasa Ray of Utkal University with four gold, one silver, and one bronze were the most successful female athletes of the Games, while the honour of the most successful male athlete went to Jain University’s Xavier Michael Dsouza with four gold medals.

The fourth edition of the Games in North-East India also saw five new Games records being set in athletics. Vikash of Chandigarh University created the first record of the Games on day 1 of athletics competition in men’s 1500m and javelin thrower Jyoti (Chaudhary Devi Lal University), pole vaulter M Gowtham and long jumper Vishnu (University of Madras) and 800m runner Amandeep Kaur of Panjab University added to that list over the next two days. In the javelin throw event, Chandigarh University’s Deepika set a new Games record in her third throw, only for Jyoti to eclipse her mark and get her name in the record books. All of them were felicitated at the closing ceremony.

Other guests present in the closing ceremony included Prem Kumar Jha, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; Baljit Singh Sekhow, Joint Secretary, Association of India Universities; and Kausar Jamil Hilaly, Secretary, Sports & Youth Welfare (Assam).

