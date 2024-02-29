Khelo India University Games: Suraj Gowala helps Chandigarh University to win badminton gold

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Badminton player Suraj Gowala of Assam played a pivotal role in helping Chandigarh University clinch the men’s team gold beating Jain University in the 4th Khelo India University Games at the National Centre of Excellence, Amingaon, here on Wednesday.

In the men’s team final, Chandigarh University defeated Jain University 3-1, and in the women’s title clash, Adamas University beat Jagadish Prasad University 2-0.

Gowala teamed up with Dhruv Rawat in the first doubles for Chandigarh University and stayed unbeaten throughout the tournament to become the only player from Assam to bag the gold medal in the Games that were played across the North Eastern states.

The 26-year-old, who recently represented India at the Badminton Asia Team Championships, is now hoping to build on this success and make a mark on the international circuit.

“I will be playing a few international tournaments in the next couple of months and hope to improve my world ranking and win a few tournaments,” said the men’s doubles national champion, who is the product of the Assam State Badminton Academy system.

Apart from Gowala, two more players from Assam were also made podium finishes in the Games. Swimmer Uttara Gogoi, who also represented Chandigarh University, clinched 3 silver and two bronze medals from the swimming competition, and Angshuima Hatibaruah was part of Bharti Vidyapeeth’s women’s kabaddi team that won the silver medal.

At the end of the penultimate day of the Games, Chandigarh University placed them at the strong position to lift the best team title of the Games. They are now well ahead of the other participating teams in the medal tally. Chandigarh University altogether collected 66 medals, which included 28 gold, 17 silver, and 21 bronze. Lovely Professional University are in the second spot with 17 gold, 13 silver, and 8 bronze. Guru Nanak Dev University, in third place, won 49 medals (12-20-17).

Meanwhile, the 4th edition of the Khelo India University Games will conclude tomorrow. A brief function will be held at the Sarusajai Sports Complex on Thursday, where awards will be handed over to the best teams of the competition.

