Change in sports policy behind the success: Chandigarh University official

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Experts always say that slow but steady progress can help to achieve the best results, and Chandigarh University proved it once again. The side emerged champion in the 4th edition of the Khelo India University Games that concluded in the city on Thursday.

In the first edition of the Khelo India University Games in Odisha, Chandigarh University finished 34th. In the second edition, they ended the campaign in 20th place in the medal tally and the side improved further in the third edition in Lucknow, where they finished in 11th place. This time they ended at the top of the tally.

Chandigarh University, situated in Mohali, is one of the top university in the country that has a modern sports complex which offers facilities for badminton, table tennis, basketball, volleyball, squash, and tennis. Moreover, Chandigarh University promotes sports activities, and for this, the university frequently organises various sports events and competitions to foster team spirit among the participants. Some of the students who are now top stars in Indian sports include Maninder Singh (hockey) and Arshdeep Singh (cricket).

Speaking about the transformation of the contingent, University Co-ordination Manager Dr. Mahesh Jaitely said a change in the sports policy of the university was responsible for this improvement. “We increased the diet money for children three times and also increased the prize money for medal winners substantially,” he said.

This time, 165 players represented Chandigarh University in the Khelo India University Games, and among them, two were from Assam-Suraj Gowala and Antara Gogoi. Chandigarh University altogether collected 71 medals, the highest by any participating team, and these included 32 gold, 18 silver, and 21 bronze.

Suraj Gowala and swimmer Uttara Gogoi also made podium finishes. Suraj was part of the men’s badminton team that won gold, and Uttara collected three silvers and two bronzes in the swimming.

Speaking to the media recently, Uttara praised Chandigarh University a lot for giving her the opportunity to adjust training and study simultaneously in the best possible way. “Earlier, I was facing trouble continuing study and training simultaneously, but once I joined Chandigarh University, the problem is solved. Now I am getting enough time to do my daily training, and there is no hamper in my studies either.”

