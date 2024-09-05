Channel Swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika Sets New Targets, Plans English Channel Solo Swim and More

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Channel Swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika has set new targets and will attempt various swimming challenges in the coming days. His plans included one way solo swimming in the English Channel also.

Disclosing the news to the media, Elvis said, “ In December this year I will swim from the Sea Link to the Mumbai Gate and it will follow Robben Island to Blouberg stretch swimming in April next year.”

He also added: “My third mission will be to one way solo swimming in the English Channel. I shall re attempt to cross the Channel in July next year. I shall also attempt the Molokai Channel swim in August.”

