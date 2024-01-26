Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates High-Perfomance Centre in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the High-Performance Sports Training and Rehabilitation Centre at Sarusajai Sports Complex here today. In the same function he also launched Olympic Values Education Programme to help the students imbibe in them the values required for playing at the important sports events.

It may be noted that Government of Assam signed an MoU with Abhinav Futuristic Private Limited, Oil India Limited and Numaligarh Refinery Limited for establishment of two high performance sports training and rehabilitation centres in Guwahati and Jorhat respectively. The facilities incorporated in the centre include biomechanical and motion analysis lab, functional lab, gait lab, physiology lab, recovery lab, rehabilitation lab etc. All the equipment are ultra modern and most of them came from abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said, “Today is an important day in the sporting landscape of the state. The facilities featured in the centre will help the new generation sports persons to have physical endurance and physical fitness to attain new level of competitiveness in sports. It will also help Assam to emerge as a shining hub of sports”

The Chief Minister also urged upon the sports fraternity across the state to come forward and make use of the state-of-the-art high performance sports training and rehabilitation centres in Guwahati and Jorhat. Reiterating the top-most importance that the State government is to sports, the Chief Minister said that his government is hosting Khelo India University Games besides taking steps for organizing the National Games in the state after the Uttarakhand edition. Giving a snapshot of the sports infrastructure that the government is creating, Dr. Sarma said that a multi-purpose stadium has come up at Amingaon and the same will be built at Chandrapur with adequate facilities for players’ hostels among others. He also said that a hostel with 500 accommodation facilities will be constructed at Sarusajai sports complex. Moreover, a slew of measures will be announced in the forthcoming budget of the state for the promotion of sports in the state.

The State Government has also planned to reconstruct the Nehru Stadium adding all modern facilities and making it one of the best soccer stadiums in the country.

With regard to the Olympic Values Education Programme, the Chief Minister said that the programme is being implemented in association with Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage and the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust. The programme will be rolled out in schools to address the challenges of sedentary lifestyle, and other associated issues of the youth and athletes.

Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Nandita Gorlosa, MP Pabitra Margherita, MLA Atul Bora, Olympian Abhinav Bindra and host of others were present at the function.

Meanwhile Bindra today praised the Assam Government for setting two high performance centres in Assam. Talking to the media person The Olympic gold medallist said, “It’s a nice initiative and the State will be highly benefitted”.

